MARYVILLE - Blount County Sheriff's deputies investigating a robbery found and seized seven pounds of marijuana, a stolen gun and more than $6,000 in cash at a residence near Rockford on Monday.

Deputies responded to a call around 1 p.m. from a resident who said he heard gunshots in the area of Cusick Road near Tammy Circle in Rockford.

According to the sheriff's office, several people were standing outside a house on Cusick Road and when deputies arrived the residents told the deputies they had been robbed.

Joshua Strange, 25, of Maryville, told deputies that he fired a pistol at the robbers but deputies did not see any signs that the shot hit the intruders.





When deputies entered the residence they saw marijuana on the living room table and after searching the rest of the house, discovered seven pounds of packaged marijuana and more than $6,000 in cash. They also found a stolen handgun on the property, according to the sheriff's office.

Heather Michelle Strange, 20, of Maryville, was charged for possession of marijuana for resale, possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony and theft of property.

She was released from jail Tuesday morning on $17,000 bond pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court Wednesday morning.

(Photo: Blount County Sheriff's Office)

Joshua Strange, who told deputies he fired at the intruder, was charged with reckless endangerment. His bond and court date have not yet been determined.

(© 2017 WBIR)