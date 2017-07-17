8 arrested in Sevier County prostitution sting

Eight people were arrested in Sevier County after a prostitution sting in Sevier County. (Photo: WBIR)

SEVIER COUNTY - Eight people have been arrested after an undercover sting related to prostitution in Sevier County.

On Thursday, July 13, the sheriff's office said investigators from the Sevier County Street Crimes Unit and agents from the F.B.I. conducted an undercover operation relating to individuals advertising on a social media website known for sex trafficking in the area.

According to Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals, detectives and agents set up in a local motel and contacted the individuals posting the ads on the website.

Authorities arrested 6 females and 2 males who showed up after being contacted by the undercover detectives posing as clients.

The following were arrested for prostitution:

Brandie Bridgers, age 35

Kimberley D. Johnson, age 32

Randa McDaniel, age 24

Sianna S. Summers, age 32

Alexis L. Grindle, age 19

Shardaye S. Releford, age 23

The following were arrested for trafficking for a commercial sex act:

Mark Singletary, age 26

Patrick R. Jones, age 35

The suspects were transported to Sevier County Jail where they were arraigned and booked into jail.

All of the above subjects will have a hearing in Sevier County General Sessions Court at a later date.

