8 found dead in packed, blistering hot truck in Texas Walmart parking lot

Photo Darren Abate, EPA

SAN ANTONIO - SAN ANTONIO (KENS-TV)— An apparent smuggling operation involving undocumented immigrants came to a tragic conclusion early Sunday morning when emergency responders found eight people dead in the back of a semi-trailer at a Walmart in southwest San Antonio.

Police say it’s a horrific human trafficking case and the driver has been arrested.

Dozens were found in the truck, which didn’t have a working air-conditioning system despite blistering temperatures that topped 100 degrees, and they were taken to hospitals, authorities said.

The San Antonio Fire Department reported that eight people died at the scene.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood says the many injured survivors taken from the tractor-trailer parked outside a Walmart store were suffering in varying degrees from such injuries as heat stroke and dehydration.

“They were very hot to the touch. So these people were in this trailer without any signs of any type of water,” Hood says.

“We are very fortunate that there weren’t 38 people who were locked inside of this vehicle dead,” he says.

Authorities said someone had contacted the manager at the Walmart, which is located at I-35 and Highway 16 on the city's southwest side. The person said that there were people inside the trailer who needed help.

The truck did not have working air conditioning. The National Weather Service’s local office said the temperature in San Antonio hit 101 degrees just before 5 p.m. Saturday and didn’t dip below 90 degrees until after 10 p.m.

San Antonio police and the U.S. Immigrant and Customs Enforcement agents also were called to the scene.

Police Chief William McManus said the trailer appeared to be a smuggling operation. He said the people in the trailer would be reviewed by ICE agents to determine their immigration status.

“We’re looking at a human trafficking crime this evening,” said McManus, who called the case “a horrific tragedy.”

The driver of the semi was in custody, McManus said.

