Accused rapist charged with trespass at Halls High School event

Anthony Todd Woods (Photo: Knox County Sheriff's Office)

A man free on bond for rape and statutory rape charges now faces a criminal trespass charge after showing up at a Halls High School football banquet.

Anthony Todd Woods, 44, of Knoxville, was indicted earlier this month on charges of rape, statutory rape of an authority figure, aggravated statutory rape, sexual battery by an authority figure, sexual activity involving a minor and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

He is out on a $60,000 bond.

Police records show Woods is now also charged with criminal trespass after attempting to attend a Halls High School sponsored football banquet on Dec. 18.

An officer spotted Woods standing in the lobby of the Halls Senior Center at 4405 Crippen Road, around 1 p.m., where juvenile students and their parents were attending the banquet. Woods is under a no trespass warning for Knox County Schools and Knox County School sponsored events.

Records show that Woods left without incident after the officer asked him to leave the property.

