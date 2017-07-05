KPD takes man and two juveniles into custody after officers were shot at with fireworks

21-year-old Jayron Mobley

Knoxville police took a man and two juveniles into custody in the Lonsdale community Tuesday after a large crowd of people began shooting fireworks at them.

It started after officers received numerous calls from Lonsdale Homes saying a group of people were shooting fireworks at vehicles and other people.

KPD said an extremely large crowd had gathered in Lonsdale Homes when they arrived and began throwing fireworks at officers who had responded to the calls.

Officers broke up into teams and went into Lonsdale Homes to try and clear the crowds. When they approached, people in the crowd began shooting the fireworks directly at officers.

KPD said Officer Dylan Williams chased and caught one of the suspects, 21-year-old Jayron Mobley. As he took the suspect into custody, KPD said the crowd began hitting and kicking Williams, trying to pull Mobley away from him.

KPD said it also took a juvenile girl involved in the attack who was a relative of Mobley into custody.

The crowd scraped up Williams' arm in the scuffle, but otherwise the officer was unharmed.

KPD arrested Mobley on charges including inciting to riot and evading arrest. The relative was also charged with inciting to riot and assault.

Officers also took another juvenile boy into custody who was involved in the incident after a second group of people shot a firework at police Sgt. Sam Henard in the foot.

The firework burned a hole in his boot, burning his toe. KPD said the boy was wearing a mask and carrying a backpack of fireworks.

KPD cited the juvenile for violating the state curfew and his fireworks were taken from him.

