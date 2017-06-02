Ala. inmate found in Newport

Photo: Alabama Department of Corrections

An Alabama inmate sought after fleeing a state prison has been caught in Newport, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Ryan E. Wilson, 30, was arrested Thursday night by a team that included deputy U.S. marshals, Cocke County deputies and members of the Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force.

On April 24, Wilson fled the Loxley Work Release Center in Loxley, Ala., along with fellow inmate Bobby Lee Taylor, according to Deputy U.S. Marshal John Sanchez. Wilson was serving a two-year sentence for property theft at the minimum security facility.

On May 1, Taylor was captured in Deatsville, Ala.

Authorities suspected Wilson was in East Tennessee, and their investigation led to Newport. Two other people were arrested, and authorities took more than 10 grams of methamphetamine, two guns and some money, according to Sanchez.

Wilson will be sent back to Alabama. He's being held at the Cocke County Jail.

