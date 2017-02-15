Alcoa police investigating couple found dead at home

Alcoa Police are investigating the deaths of a married couple found dead in their home Wednesday morning.
Chief David Carswell said officers responded to a house on West Fulton Street shortly before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found 55-year-old Ladonald E. Hodge and 46-year-old Dawn R. Hodge dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Police said autopsies are being conducted. No further information was released.
(© 2017 WBIR)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs