Anderson County authorities investigate deadly hit and run

Tennessee Highway Patrol on U.S. 11W in Hawkins County. (Photo: Jim Matheny, WBIR)

ANDERSON COUNTY - The Anderson County Sheriff's Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a hit and run fatality early Sunday morning.

The ACSD said first responders went got word of the incident around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian stuck and killed by a vehicle which drove off.

Authorities were able to track down a vehicle from a description they received from a witness. THP took two people into custody after finding the vehicle parked at a residence in South Clinton.

THP continues to investigate and said it will have more information about the case on Monday, including the name of the victim as well as the two charged in the case.

