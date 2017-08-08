Andersonville woman accused of murdering husband

A Union County Grand Jury returned an indictment Tuesday charging Shannon Smith with one count of Second Degree Murder. (Photo: Custom)

WEST ANDERSONVILLE - An Andersonville woman has been charged in connection to her husband's murder.

Shannon Smith, 44, has been indicted on murder charges. She was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Union County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

On Sunday, July 23 around 5:55 a.m., investigators found Timothy R. Smith, 46, dead at their home on the 900 block of Highway 61 West in Andersonville, according to TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart.

Smith was found lying in the driveway. He appeared to have one gunshot wound, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies also said they found his wife, Shannon Smith, on the driveway along with a handgun.

Smith's arraignment is set for Aug. 28, 2017 in the Criminal Court for Union County.

