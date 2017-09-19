WBIR
Armed robber strikes Ober Gatlinburg

WBIR 11:04 AM. EDT September 19, 2017

Gatlinburg police are looking for leads after a robber broke into Ober Gatlinburg over the weekend and forced an employee to hand over money at gunpoint. 

Police said a masked person kicked down the accounting office door at Ober's hub at 1339 Ski Mountain Road early Sunday around 6:00 a.m. and forced an employee to open a safe at gunpoint.

The person got away with an undisclosed amount of money as well as the employee's Black BMW with a Tennessee tag "8F91P6."

Police said they don't have a description of the suspect yet. WBIR 10News will continue to update this story as the investigation continues. 

