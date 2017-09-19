Armed robber strikes Ober Gatlinburg

Courtesy: Ober Gatlnburg

Gatlinburg police are looking for leads after a robber broke into Ober Gatlinburg over the weekend and forced an employee to hand over money at gunpoint.

Police said a masked person kicked down the accounting office door at Ober's hub at 1339 Ski Mountain Road early Sunday around 6:00 a.m. and forced an employee to open a safe at gunpoint.

The person got away with an undisclosed amount of money as well as the employee's Black BMW with a Tennessee tag "8F91P6."

Police said they don't have a description of the suspect yet. WBIR 10News will continue to update this story as the investigation continues.

© 2017 WBIR.COM