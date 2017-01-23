police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

KNOX COUNTY - Knox County authorities are searching for a man who approached a woman in her backyard and stabbed her.

The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. Monday on Brown Gap Road, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The man ran away from the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition has not yet been released.

Anyone with information should call KCSO at 215-2243.

