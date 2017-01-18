Authorities searching for Hawkins Co. arson, burglary suspect

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Brandon Lee West, 35, of Rogersville charging him with burglary and theft of property of more than $60,000 but less than $250,000.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an arson suspect also accused of burglary.

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a structure fire at Express Hauling at 224 Highway 70 North in Rogersville on Sunday. Three trucks and a large garage were a total loss, according to a release from Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson. A 1989 Nissan pickup truck, toolboxes, and tools were also taken from the scene.

Authorities ruled the fire was not accidental.

A search by Hawkins County Sheriff’s Deputies located the stolen truck at West’s residence on the 100 block of Taylor Lane in Rogersville. Authorities obtained a search warrant, and found the tools and toolboxes at the residence too.

Anyone with information on West’s whereabouts is asked to call (423)272-4848 or (423)272-7121.

The investigation is ongoing.

