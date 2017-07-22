Baby miniature goat shot, killed in Blount County

(Photo: James Williams)

BLOUNT COUNTY - A Blount County man says he's dismayed and confused after he returned from work to find his two-and-a-half month old miniature goat dead from an apparent gunshot.

"Precious, she would make you pet her. She would come up to you and lean just like a dog," owner of the miniature goat James Williams said.

Williams said when he found his youngest goat, who he named Precious, in the creek running though his property on Tuesday afternoon.

"I pulled her out, and that's when I noticed the meat or whatever hanging out of her jaw, so under further examination, I felt the hole in the back of her head," Williams said.

Neighbors say they didn't see any suspicious activity. A deputy from the Blount County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Williams adopted two goats around two years ago and recently the female became pregnant.

"When she became pregnant, it was just like me being a proud grandad then, so I was looking forward to raising her from birth and unfortunately that was cut short," Williams said.

Williams says he's not certain if the death was intentional or an accident, but he wants whoever is responsible to think twice before any other actions cause greater harm.

"I'm an advocate for people having the right to bear arms, and I understand the law is to safely discharge your weapon in the county, but define the word safely," Williams said. "Is it safe to discharge a weapon when you've got four or five houses right around you?"

Williams says Precious's parents have not been acting normal since the baby goat died.

"They're like kids. They are pets, even though they're labeled as livestock, they're literally my kids," Williams said. "The mom, she's still not over it. She's not as responsive as she used to be."

Williams says he's now working to build a privacy fence and looking to install cameras on his property.

"I couldn't believe that someone would do something to a bay and she was really like family to be," Williams said.

Anyone with information on the incident can leave an anonymous tip on the Blount County Sheriff's Office website or call the crime hotline at 865-272-5200.

