Bill sponsor listens to concerns about animal abuse registry

KNOXVILLE - This week, Zacharia S. Sparrow appeared in court and admitted to a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and the intentional killing of a neighbor's therapy cat. Despite the conviction, Sparrow won't be added to the animal abuse registry.

"The emotional impact has been especially devastating, especially on Beth since he was a therapy animal for her," Jennifer Stambaugh, the mother of the girl whose cat Sparrow shot.

The registry only adds offenders convicted of aggravated animal abuse. Sparrow's charge does not meet the criteria.

"I think that it points to a definite change that needs to be made in the law," Stambaugh said.

Since the registry started in January of 2016, nine people have been added to the list. Only two people have been added so far in 2017.

Amy Buttry, the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley executive director, said the registry is admirable. She said Tennessee has taken a step in the right direction, but there is room for improvement.

"It's not giving a full picture of everyone out there who really should be on the registry," Butty said. "Offenders roll off after two years, so if someone's committed aggravated animal cruelty, which by the Tennessee law definition is heinous and violent, then we don't think that they should necessarily roll off after two years."

Knoxville Senator Dr. Richard Briggs co-sponsored the bill. He says bill sponsors wanted to include those convicted of both animal abuse and aggravated animal abuse on the registry, but that bill would have not passed through the legislature.

"We were running into opposition on getting the bill passed from some of the representative that represent rural farming counties, and some of the breeders of animals that felt that just a simple conviction of animal abuse could be misconstrued," Briggs said. "So they wanted it to be placed at a higher level before they would be placed on the registry"

Briggs said he is open to discussing changing the bill in an upcoming legislative session. That's if organizations working to protect animals make specific recommendations on ways to improve the law.

"We don't always get what we want the first time. It's been said before, and I feel this way that if I can get 80 percent of what I want, I'll come back later and get the other 20 percent. Maybe now we need to go back now and get the other 20 percent," Briggs said.

