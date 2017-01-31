Blount Co. Sheriff's Office searching for 2 connected to felony crimes

Anyone who knows of Patrick Lee Riley or Daisha Pearl Tarbett's whereabouts is asked to call (865)983-3620 or (865)273-5001. (Photo: Blount County Sheriff's Office)

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two people connected to multiple felony crimes.

Patrick Lee Riley, 39, is wanted for especially aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and evading arrest. Authorities believe Riley may be in possession of a firearm.

Daisha Pearl Tarbett, 23, is wanted for felony reckless endangerment and violation of probation with additional charges pending. Authorities believe Tarbett may have her 4-month-old infant with her.

Sheriff’s deputies were originally searching for three people, but have since caught Christopher Ernest Ogle, 37, who was wanted for felony violation of probation and aggravated assault.

Riley, Tarbett and Ogle are connected with “several felony crimes committed in the county during the last few weeks,” according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who knows of Riley or Tarbett's whereabouts is asked to call (865)983-3620 or (865)273-5001. People may also leave a message on the 24-hour Anonymous Crime Hotline at (865)273-5200 or leave a tip on the text-a-tip link on the Blount County Sheriff’s Office website.

