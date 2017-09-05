Blount County deputies investigating church van fire, bus vandalism

(Photo: Submitted)

BLOUNT COUNTY - A Blount County church van was found engulfed in flames around 12 a.m. Monday.

Deputies responded to Rio Church on South Long Hollow Road to a call of a vehicle fire when they found the burning van in the parking lot.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies later found a school bus that belonged to the church that had been vandalized. A window screen on the front of the bus had been cut.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the investigations unit during normal business hours at (865) 273-5001.

You may also call the 24 hour anonymous crime hotline at (865) 273-5200, or leave a tip on their Text To Tip link on our website at www.bcso.com.

© 2017 WBIR.COM