Blount County officers arrest three juveniles and an adult following standoff

Blount Co. Sheriff's Department patrol car (Photo: WBIR)

The Blount County Sheriff's Office arrested four people Saturday morning after a standoff.

Officers were sent out to a home off Alnwick Boulevard in Maryville after getting a tip that an escaped juvenile inmate from Chattanooga was there. After an hour-long standoff, they arrested 19-year-old Taylor Johnathan Perkins and three juveniles, ages 15, 16 and 17, for possession of various drugs and other charges.

The 17-year-old male had escaped from a juvenile facility in Chattanooga a week ago and had made threats to kill law enforcement officers. Officers were told he was in possession of a gun and narcotics.

When they arrived, patrol units surrounded the residence and negotiated for an hour before the four were taken into custody. When they searched the residence, they found marijuana and methamphetamine, a large amount of cash and a gun.

None of the individuals arrested resided in the Alnwick Boulevard home. No one was injured and the arrests were made without incident.

(© 2017 WBIR)