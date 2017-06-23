Blount sheriff: Fleeing driver, passenger treated after pursuit, crash

A man and his female passenger were taken to the hospital Friday night after authorities say they fled through Sevier and Blount counties. The man allegedly assaulted a Pigeon Forge police officer. Photo: Blount County Sheriff's Office

A man wanted in the alleged assault of a Pigeon Forge police officer became involved in a vehicle chase Friday night that started in Sevier County and ended in downtown Maryville, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

The man's name and that of a female passenger were not released. Both were taken to Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville for undisclosed reasons.

The man was expected to be charged for offenses in Blount County after he gets out of the hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office. The woman already was being sought on Sevier County warrants, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The man allegedly assaulted a Pigeon Forge officer during a Friday afternoon traffic stop.

On Friday night, Blount County deputies learned Sevier County authorities were chasing a black Volkswagen Jetta on Wears Valley Road. "A short time later" they got information that the Jetta was in a field near the county line, according to the Sheriff's Office.

They began a chase that went onto East Lamar Alexander Parkway.

"The driver attempted to hit several patrol vehicles during the pursuit," according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies tried unsuccessfully to use spike strips to stop the vehicle.

The chase ended downtown near Founders Square shortly before 8:30 p.m. near an annual barbecue event when a deputy used a maneuver to force the Jetta to stop.

"A Sheriff's Office K-9 team was used to take the driver into custody," according to the Sheriff's Office.

Among the agencies that helped in the pursuit were the Townsend, Maryville and Alcoa Police Departments, which blocked intersections during the pursuit.

