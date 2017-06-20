Burglary suspect shot at by homeowner, chased through Knox County

Police lights.

KNOX COUNTY - Knox County deputies arrested a burglary suspect who ran off after the homeowner shot at him multiple times.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Brandon Wang is suspected of breaking into a house off Wayland Road shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Homeowner William Brooks told deputies he found the suspect in his hallway and shot at him several times.The suspect ran out of the house and into his truck as Brooks shot at him before crashing the truck through the garage door.

Wang drove off before patrol officers spotted him on Flint Gap Road. When officers tried to pull him over, the suspect sped off.

Officers then chased him through Thorngrove Pike to John Sevier Highway before the suspect pulled into 6721 Strawberry Plains Pike -- which deputies said was Wang's home.

KCSO said Wang then drove around the home, spinning around and hitting a deputy's car head-on. Officers tased Wang after he struggled with them when they tried to pull him out of the truck.

Wang is being held at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on a $10,00 bond after Rural Metro evaluated him. Officers said they found more than 14 grams of what they believe is marijuana in Wang's truck.

Wang is charged with simple possession, evading arrest, vandalism and aggravated burglary. Prior to the incident, Wang had no criminal record.

