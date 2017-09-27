Campbell Co. man pleads guilty in murder of 3-year-old girl

Joshua Comer appears in court for arraignment in June 2014. (Photo: WBIR)

A Campbell County man has pleaded guilty in the killing of a 3-year-old girl in 2014.

According to the Campbell County District Attorney's Office, Joshua Comer pleaded guilty on Wednesday to second-degree murder in the death of Gabriella Orton. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse.

Campbell County Criminal Court Judge E. Shayne Sexton sentenced Comer to a total of 30 years in prison - 25 years for second-degree murder, the maximum sentence allowed under Tennessee law, and 2.5 years for each count of child abuse.

The District Attorney's Office said Comer admitted he struck Orton in the stomach on June 10, 2014, killing her. He also pleaded guilty to two cases of child abuse that happened on June 5 and 6, 2014.

The 3-year-old's mother, Amber Orton, was charged with aggravated child neglect in the case.

A status hearing for her case will take place in the next few weeks.

