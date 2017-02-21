Campbell Co. woman wanted for stealing from church member

Alicia York, 27, of LaFollette is wanted for theft of less than $500. (Photo: Campbell County Sheriff's Office)

JACKSBORO - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of stealing from a Jacksboro United Methodist Church member.

Alicia York, 27, of LaFollette is wanted for theft of less than $500.

Campbell County General Sessions Court documents state members of the church gave York money after she went to them seeking financial help.

The documents state one of the church’s members drove York to a Super 8 Motel in Caryville on Dec. 24, 2016. The driver noticed a green bag was missing from her purse after dropping York off. The bag contained the victim’s driver’s license, debit card, personal checks and $130 cash.

Anyone who knows of York’s whereabouts is asked to call (423)562-7446 or (423)562-8095.

(© 2017 WBIR)