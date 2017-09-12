Campbell County searching for man wanted for violating probation

WBIR
CAMPBELL COUNTY - The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for a probation violation.

Anthony Dale Roberts, 49, was originally charged for the sale of a schedule II controlled substance. 

Roberts is 5'10", 200 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Please call the sheriff's office at (423) 562-7446 or the dispatch center at (423) 562-8095 with any information about his whereabouts.

