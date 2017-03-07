Chattanooga child rape suspect on TBI's most wanted list

Michael Craig Gervais (Photo: Custom)

CHATTANOOGA - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a Chattanooga man to its ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list.

Michael Craig Gervais, 49, is wanted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI on child rape and attempted child neglect charges.

He was last seen in the Hixson area, and authorities believe he is armed and dangerous.

Gervais is a white man with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 169 pounds.



Anyone with information should call 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

(© 2017 WBIR)