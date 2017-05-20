Officers at the scene of a reported shooting on May 19, 2017 at the intersection of Chickamauga Avenue and Oswald Street. (Photo: KPD)

KNOXVILLE - The victim involved in an early morning shooting in North Knoxville Friday has died from her injuries.

Knoxville woman Shanna Harmon, 28, died from her injuries at UT Medical Center Saturday morning.

Harmon was found lying in the intersection of Chickamauga Avenue and Oswald Street, suffering from a gunshot wound. According to Knoxville police, she was unresponsive and in critical condition at the time.

Police say early investigation shows Harmon was involved in a verbal argument with the male suspect when he shot her. The suspect then fled the scene.

Investigators are currently looking for a car of interest. KPD says that vehicle is either a white, two-door Chevrolet Cobalt or Chevrolet Cavalier. If you've seen a car matching that description in the North Knoxville area or if you have any other information regarding the suspect, KPD asks that you call the crime information line at 865-215-7212. Callers may remain anonymous.

