Chinese engineer pleads guilty to nuclear sharing scheme

The Chinese engineer accused of conspiring to develop nuclear material for the Chinese government pleaded guilty Friday to violating the Atomic Energy Act.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced 66-year-old Szuhsiung "Allen" Ho, a naturalized U.S. citizen, pleaded guilty to unlawfully engaging in the production of special nuclear material outside the U.S. without the required authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy.

According to documents filed from 1997 through April 2016, Ho conspired with others to develop special nuclear material with the Chinese government.

Prosecutors say Ho recruited American experts including a TVA manager to help in his quest for nuclear information. Ching Ning Guey, a former friend of Ho's, already has pleaded guilty in the case and is awaiting sentencing in February.

Ho's sentencing has been set for May 17, 2017 at a U.S. District Court in Knoxville. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Ho and Guey had known each other since the early 1990s, the government alleges, and Ho recruited Guey to help him give the Chinese information about nuclear technologies.

The objective was to enable China General Nuclear Power to design and manufacture "certain components for nuclear reactors more quickly by reducing the time and financial costs of research and development."

In the early 1990s, Guey worked for Florida Power & Light before eventually taking a job as a senior manager for probabilistic risk assessment in TVA's Nuclear Power Group. He was with TVA from April 2010-September 2014.

The FBI investigated the case as well as TVA's Officer of the Inspector General. Others involved include the National Nuclear Security Administration and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.