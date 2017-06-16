WBIR
Close

City of Oak Ridge warns residents of phone scammers

Lauren Hoar, WBIR 4:29 PM. EDT June 16, 2017

OAK RIDGE - The City of Oak Ridge is warning residents of a phone scam that says it's coming from the city.

The call will show a 425 prefix and title of "CITY OF OAK RIDGE". 

One of the numbers indicated as being called from is (865) 425-1892, with a recorded message stating the person has won a trip or something of value.

The City of Oak Ridge says it is a scam which utilizes "spoofing" software.

Caller ID "spoofing" is technology that causes the telephone network to indicate to the receiver of the call that the originator of the call is a station other than the true originating station.

Persons who receive these calls should hang up immediately and ignore any recorded message from the caller. 

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories