City of Oak Ridge warns residents of phone scammers

(Photo: Getty Images)

OAK RIDGE - The City of Oak Ridge is warning residents of a phone scam that says it's coming from the city.

The call will show a 425 prefix and title of "CITY OF OAK RIDGE".

One of the numbers indicated as being called from is (865) 425-1892, with a recorded message stating the person has won a trip or something of value.



The City of Oak Ridge says it is a scam which utilizes "spoofing" software.

Caller ID "spoofing" is technology that causes the telephone network to indicate to the receiver of the call that the originator of the call is a station other than the true originating station.



Persons who receive these calls should hang up immediately and ignore any recorded message from the caller.

© 2017 WBIR.COM