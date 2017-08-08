Photo courtesy Claiborne County Sheriff's Office (Photo: CCSO)

CLAIBORNE COUNTY - Authorities arrested a man accused of shooting and killing another man with a shotgun.

The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a shooting in the Speedwell community on Aug. 7 around 6:12 p.m.

When officers arrived at the site near 834 Leach-Medley Road, they found 53-year-old Zachary Scott Dick unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

The investigation revealed 47-year-old Hank Austin Williams lived at the address and had shot Dick with a 12-gauge shotgun.

Authorities took Williams into custody without incident and charged him at the Claiborne County Jail for Criminal Homicide. He is still awaiting a bond to be set by General Sessions Court Judge Robert Estep.

Sheriff David Ray said the incident happened over a property dispute. Investigators recovered the firearm from the scene. A state medical examiner will perform an autopsy at UT Medical Center today.

