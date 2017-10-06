Clinton man charged with threatening judges

Ronald Taylor (Photo: Custom)

CLINTON, TENN. - A Clinton man is charged with threatening three Anderson County judges.

A TBI investigation found that Ronald Jennings Taylor, 52, wrote letters and mailed them to numerous people. In them, he threatened to harm the judges.

The Anderson County Grand Jury indicted Taylor this week on one count of retaliation for past action.

Taylor is already in the Anderson County Jail, where is being held on unrelated charges.

