Clinton PD searching for shoplifting suspect that ran from police

Clinton police are asking for help to find a shoplifting suspect that escaped from police custody.

The Clinton Police Department said 27-year-old Andrew C. Rogers ran from police Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. after escaping from their custody.

It happened at a Walmart parking lot off Tanner Lane in Clinton. The suspect ran away and police said he might or might not still be wearing handcuffs.

Rogers is charged with shoplifting, escape, theft and criminal trespassing, and is wanted in Campbell County on two warrants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clinton Police at (865) 457-3112.

