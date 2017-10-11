Complaint about dog leads to marijuana arrest in Tennessee

(Getty Images) (Photo: WXIA)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (AP) - A complaint about an aggressive dog has led law enforcement to an indoor marijuana growing operation in Tennessee.

The Johnson City Press reports that a sheriff's deputy found the pot growing facility in an outbuilding of the Bulldog Hollow area of Carter County.

The deputy then contacted drug investigators who obtained a search warrant for the property.

Sheriff Dexter Lunceford says investigators found about 60 marijuana plants in the elaborate growing operation. They arrested property owner Sudhara Beaudry on a narcotics manufacturing charge.

Carter County online jail records had no information about Beaudry on Tuesday afternoon, including whether he has an attorney.

© 2017 Associated Press