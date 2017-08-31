Convicted Chinese engineer sentenced in nuke-sharing scheme

KNOXVILLE - More than a year after admitting his role in participating in the development of special nuclear material outside the U.S., a U.S. District Court judge in Knoxville sentenced Chinese engineer Szuhsiung "Allen" Ho to serve two years in federal prison.

Ho will also pay a $20,000 fine and be supervised by U.S. Probation for a year once he is released, which is a far cut from the maximum charges he initially faced of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Ho pleaded guilty in January 2017 to recruiting and conspiring with an ex-TVA manager and others more than two years ago to give Chinese officials information so they could produce nuclear material without the required authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy.

According to documents filed in the case, Ho had conspired with others between 1997 through 2016 to engage in the development of special nuclear material with China.

Ching Ning Guey, a former friend of Ho's and ex-TVA manager, pleaded guilty in the case back in January.

Ho and Guey had known each other since the early 1990s, the government alleges, and Ho recruited Guey to help him give the Chinese information about nuclear technologies.

The objective was to enable China General Nuclear Power to design and manufacture "certain components for nuclear reactors more quickly by reducing the time and financial costs of research and development."

In the early 1990s, Guey worked for Florida Power & Light before eventually taking a job as a senior manager for probabilistic risk assessment in TVA's Nuclear Power Group. He was with TVA from April 2010-September 2014.

The FBI investigated the case as well as TVA's Officer of the Inspector General. Others involved include the National Nuclear Security Administration and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

© 2017 WBIR.COM