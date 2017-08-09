Corrections officer arrested after assaulting inmate

NASHVILLE - A corrections officer is accused of assaulting an inmate at the Humphreys County Jail, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI agents began investigating Teresa Maria Howell, 54, on June 19. She was accused of assaulting a female inmate she was supervising on June 16.

The Humphreys County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Howell with one count of assault.

Authorities arrested Howell and booked her in the Humphreys County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

