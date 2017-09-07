County commissioner, CTE director on leave from Knox schools jobs

Three Knox County Schools security police captains have had their bond cards revoked.

A Knox County commissioner who works for the Knox County school system and a school system director are on administrative leave from the district for separate and unrelated reasons.

Commissioner Evelyn Gill, elected last year to represent District 1, is on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation for undisclosed reasons, according to Knox County Schools spokeswoman Carly Harrington.

Also, Don Lawson, who is director of career and technical education, has been put on leave without pay, according to Harrington. The reason for his placement on leave has not been made public.

The system's career and technical education division gives students hands-on technical training in areas considered to be high-demand fields with projected job growth. The areas include health science and manufacturing.

Lawson is based at the Lincoln Park Technology Center in North Knoxville.

"The investigations involving Ms. Gill and Mr. Lawson are completely separate and unrelated," according to a statement from the school system. "Because these investigations are continuing, we are unable to comment further at this time."

