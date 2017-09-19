Couple arrested for posing as Hamblen sheriff on Facebook

Joseph Andrew Johns (39) and Deanna Patterson (38) of Kingswood Drive in Hamblen County.

Deputies busted two people for posing as Hamblen County's sheriff and making posts on the county's law enforcement Facebook page.

The Hamblen County Sheriff's Office said it arrested 38-year-old Deanna Patterson and 39-year-old Joseph Johns of Kingswood Drive for impersonating Sheriff Esco Jarnagin on social media.

The two are accused of creating a fictitious profile of Sheriff Jarnagin and making several posts on the HCSO Facebook page under his name.

Deputies said they obtained documents implicating the couple. The two have each posted a $5,000 bond and have been released from jail.

