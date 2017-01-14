Crossville man arrested in shooting death of woman

Crossville police arrested a man after a woman was shot to death early Saturday morning.

CPD arrested 26-year-old Michael Dale after working with TBI agents to investigate the details surrounding the death of 21-year-old Kelsey Nicole Brady.

Police said Dale and another man had a fight inside a home in the 1000 block of Old Mail Road. Brady was in another room during the incident. At one point, Dale grabbed and fired a shotgun inside the residence. The shot went through a wall, striking and killing Brady in the other room.

Authorities charged Dale with aggravated assault resulting in death, reckless homicide and another count of aggravated assault. He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

