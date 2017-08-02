Crossville Police: K9 stabbed multiple times during pursuit

CROSSVILLE, TN - A K9 with the Crossville Police Department suffered serious injuries after being stabbed by a suspect early Wednesday morning.

The K9, named Cain, spent the morning at a local veterinarian hospital in Crossville before being transported to the UT Veterinary Medical Center because of his serious injuries.

Police were going after a semi-truck around 4:20 a.m. that crashed into another vehicle off Genesis Road before crashing into the woods.

A lieutenant with the K9 unit sent Cain into the woods to find the suspect. When he returned, the lieutenant saw multiple stab wounds to the dog's chest.

Officers were able to arrest the suspect, who is currently it custody for questioning. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

