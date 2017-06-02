'Dangerous' man sought after firing shots at Claiborne deputy in chase

Photo: Claiborne County Sheriff's Office

Claiborne County authorities are searching for a 31-year-old man who eluded a deputy early Wednesday after firing gunshots at him during a chase that ended up in Virginia.

"We still think he's in the area," Claiborne County Sheriff David Ray told 10News on Friday. "We know that he is heavily armed with weapons that a normal person would not have around their house."

Ray identified the fugitive as David Evans Jr., 31. He was driving a four-door black Kia Amanti with an expired Kentucky license plate of 715-RLM, according to Ray. The car is his; the plate was not.

Evans has ties to Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia.

"He is heavily involved in narcotics," Ray said.

The chase occurred about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Several warrants involving illegal drugs are pending against Evans, Ray said, and authorities suspect he's the same man who ran from them last week.

It was unclear what prompted this week's pursuit.

Evans fired "several rounds" at the deputy while driving, Ray said. The deputy didn't return fire, according to the sheriff.

During the chase, which ended up on a gravel road near the Tennessee-Virginia line, the deputy lost control of his vehicle. He was shaken up in the crash on the road about a hundreds yards into Virginia and suffered bruises, according to Ray. He was treated and released.

Other officers also were taking part in the chase. They came upon the wrecked vehicle and helped the injured deputy.

Anyone with information about Evans' whereabouts is asked to call 911 dispatchers or Claiborne County Sheriff's Detective Tim Shrout at 423-626-3385.

"I expect we will be getting him soon," Ray said. "He's No. 1 on our list."

© 2017 WBIR.COM