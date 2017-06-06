Dog carcass found in Johnson City apartment

Photo submitted to WCYB

JOHNSON CITY - (WCYB) A Johnson City woman is charged with aggravated cruelty and abandonment after a dog carcass was found in her apartment when she was evicted.

The Washington County animal control office obtained a citation for Lindsey Price last week after the carcass of her pet dog was found inside her former apartment by the landlord.

Officers believe the dog had been dead for months.

Animal control officer Cecil Lawson told WCYB it appears the dog had been locked inside of a room in the apartment located on Beechnut Street and had been dead for months. Her landlord, Dale Fitzgerald, said he sent Price an eviction notice and the skeletal remains were there when he went to clean the residence.

The landlord contacted animal control after he found the dog.

The Washington County Animal Shelter confirmed that Price had adopted the animal in question several years ago.

Price turned herself into police on Monday. She is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on June 14.

WCYB