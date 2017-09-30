Deputies arrest Sevier Co. hit-and-run suspect

SEVIER COUNTY, TENN. - Two men are now behind bars after a hit and run accident Thursday afternoon, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies say they were on their way to investigate the accident near the intersection of Newport Highway and Walnut Grove Road when they saw the suspect's vehicle.

When officials initiated a traffic stop, the driver, 37-year-old Brendt Ziemba, ran away to nearby woods, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies later found Ziemba, but he ran away again. After a short chase, officials say they arrested Ziemba. He is now charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a license and failing to show proof of insurance.

Deputies also arrested the passenger, 45-year-old Kerry James Strickland, who was wanted on two warrants for violation of parole and failure to appear.

