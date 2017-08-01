Deputies: Homeless man shattered window at Blount County Justice Center

Robert David Love, Jr., 40, was arrested Monday. (Photo: WBIR)

BLOUNT COUNTY - A homeless man was arrested Monday after deputies said they witnessed him intentionally breaking a window at the Blount County Justice Center.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, a deputy saw Robert David Love, Jr., 40, walk up to the window and throw a brick at it. The window was shattered. When that happened, other deputies came in to help arrest him as he was walking away.

According to the sheriff's office, Love lists his address as "homeless." He has been charged with two counts of vandalism over $1,000.

He was also served with an outstanding warrant for non-payment of child support. Love is being held at the Blount County Justice Center on bonds totaling $9,500 pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 7. Additional charges could be forthcoming.

Monday's incident is one of a string of vandalisms that have occurred at the Justice Center recently, the sheriff's office said. It's also allegedly the second occurrence investigators tied to Robert Love.

The Sheriff’s Office, along with the Maryville Police Department, are continuing to investigate other vandalisms in the city and the county that occurred last weekend, including the car vandalisms in Highland Acres in the county, and in the area of Westfield Drive in the City of Maryville.

If anyone has any information regarding any of these incidents, please call the Sheriff’s Office Crime Hotline at (865)273-5200, or the Maryville Police Department Crime Hotline at (865)380-1388. You may also leave a tip on the Text-a-Tip link on the Sheriff’s Office website at www.bcso.com.

