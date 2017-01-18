Dale Merritt was convicted and fined this week in a heroin possession case in Knox County Criminal Court. Photo: Knox County Sheriff's Office

A Detroit native convicted of possessing some 700 units of heroin faces a $100,000 fine and up to 20 years in a Tennessee prison.

Dale V. Merritt, 46, was convicted at trial in Knox County Criminal Court this week of possession with intent to sell heroin over 15 grams. He already is serving a 17-year term for selling heroin in 2014 in a police buy.

Merritt's criminal record features 18 felony convictions.

Knoxville Police Department officers served an arrest warrant in November 2014 for Merritt at his home at 5536 Kalispell Way. They could smell marijuana at the door, according to the Knox County District Attorney General's Office.

Merritt's girlfriend gave them consent to search the northeast Knoxville home, according to prosecutors. Police found marijuana, four guns and a safe.

They secured a search warrant for the safe. Inside, according to prosecutors, police found almost 70 grams of heroin along with scales and plastic baggies used for selling the drug.

Authorities estimate the drugs amounted to almost 700 units with a value of about $20,000.

Merritt's past convictions range from assaults to weapons offenses.

He is to be sentenced by Judge Steve Sword on Jan. 27.

"With over 200 suspected overdose deaths last year, prosecutors in the Felony Drug Unit will seek lengthy prison sentences for anyone caught trafficking heroin in our community," prosecutor and public information officer Sean McDermott said.

