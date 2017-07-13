Life Care Center of Crossville

CROSSVILLE - A husband is dead and his wife is in critical care after a shooting at a nursing home in Cumberland County.

District Attorney General Bryant C. Dunaway said police responded to a shooting at the Life Care Center of Crossville Tuesday evening.

When they arrived, they found nursing home resident Nancy Vaughn lying in the bed with a gunshot wound, and her husband William Vaughn dead in a chair next to the bed.

After determining there was no further danger, police retrieved a .22 caliber handgun from the husband. Dunaway said the preliminary investigation revealed the husband shot his wife before shooting himself.

The wife remains in critical condition at Cumberland Medical Center.

Dunaway thanked Crossville police for a quick response to the tragic situation, as well as sending his sympathies to the Vaughn family. The facility director of Life Care Center said the family has been notified of the situation.

© 2017 WBIR.COM