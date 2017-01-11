Dog accused of attacking Athens child in custody

This is the home where a dog attacked a 9-year-old child. Her mother says the dog had only been living at the home for 10 days.

CHATTANOOGA - A dog wanted for attacking a nine-year-old Athens girl is back in the custody of animal control officials.

Athens Police said officials located Zeus, a five-year-old Bull Mastiff that weighs 100 pounds, on Jan. 5. He is being held at the Animal Control Shelter, where he originally escaped less than one day after animal control officials took him into custody.

April Gaston said the dog attacked her 9-year-old daughter while the girl was trying to feed him.

Officials took Zeus to the Athens Animal Control facility for quarantine but he somehow escaped.

Animal control officials say Zeus has not shown any signs of aggression, but his future is unknown.

The child who was attacked required 30 stitches. She suffered several bites to her ears and head. Her mother said she will likely have some scarring but is expected to be fine.

