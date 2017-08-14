Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over starts this week

DUI generic. (Photo: KUSA)

SEVIERVILLE - The Sevierville Police Department is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to stop drunk drivers and help save lives as the summer comes to an end.

The high-visibility national enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, runs from Aug.16 through Sept. 4, 2017.

During this period, local law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunk driving.

Over the Labor Day holiday period in 2015, there were 460 crash fatalities nationwide, according to Sevierville Police.

The police department said during the 2015 Labor Day holiday period, 78 percent of drunk-driving crash fatalities occurred between 6 p.m. and 5:59 a.m. – as compared to half of all drunk-driving crash fatalities throughout the rest of the year.

“We’re stressing the dangers of driving impaired to our community,” SPD Chief Don Myers said. “Drunk driving is a massive problem in the United States, with more than 10,000 people dying annually. If you’re out on the roads and you see someone driving drunk, please call us. You could help save a life.”

SPD recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving, including:

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation to get home safely.

Download NHTSA’s SaferRide mobile app available on Google Play for Android devices, and Apple’s iTunes Store for IOS devices. SaferRide allows users to call a taxi or a predetermined friend, and identifies the user’s location so he or she can be picked up.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact SPD at 865-453-5506.

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

For more information about the THSO, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.

© 2017 WBIR.COM