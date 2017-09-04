Driver charged in deadly Whitley Co. crash

WHITLEY COUNTY, KY - Authorities arrested a man after a crash that killed a woman in Whitley County, Ky.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning on Flat Creek Road in the Rockholds community. Officers responded to the site where a pickup truck failed to navigate a turn, flipping multiple times. That crash killed front seat passenger, Laura Carter, 27.

Police arrested the driver, Joshua Lee Woods, 37 following the crash. He is being held at the Whitley County Detention Center and is charged with reckless homicide, DUI, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain insurance and no registration. He was also arrested for two warrants of failure to appear.

Officials say wet roads were likely a contributing factor in the crash as well.

No one inside the car is believed to have been wearing a seat belt.

Investigations are ongoing at this time.

© 2017 WBIR.COM