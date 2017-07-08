Driver turns self in after hit and run in South Knoxville

SOUTH KNOXVILLE - A woman drove through three people in Montgomery Village Friday afternoon.

The driver, MaKayla Patrick, 21, turned herself into Knoxville police Saturday morning.

Two women were involved in a fight when the driver decided to drive through the parking lot, over the curb and into the two female fighting as well as a bystander.

The driver left the scene and abandoned her vehicle in a nearby apartment complex.

The three victims were taken to UT Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

© 2017 WBIR.COM