Driver who killed man, hurt others in July 4 vehicle stampede gets 12-year term

A special judge imposed a 12-year prison sentence Monday on an Oak Ridge man convicted of killing a man and hurting others with his truck after a night of fireworks at Bissell Park.

An Anderson County jury convicted Lee Cromwell in February of one count of vehicular homicide and eight counts of aggravated assault.

Cromwell's sentencing spanned several hours Monnday afternoon in Clinton with Special Judge Paul Summers presiding.

Cromwell maintained his innocence throughout the trial, insisting he had a defective throttle. Witnesses testified Cromwell ignored their pleas to stop as he backed up his truck at a high rate of speed in the park the night of July 4, 2015, in Bissell Park.

Several people were injured, and 37-year-old James Robinson, of Knoxville, was killed while moving his daughter to safety.

Cromwell also has filed millions of dollars in liens against various public officials including an Anderson County judge. He identifies himself as a sovereign citizen, rejecting the concept of U.S. citizenship and government authority, according to authorities.

In February, authorities announced Cromwell was among 11 defendants charged in a 320-count indictment for filing false liens.

