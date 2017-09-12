Duo charged with string of music store thefts

Travis Keith Moretz and Kent Michael Goosie (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - Anonymous tips led Knoxville Police to two men they believe are responsible for a string of music store thefts.

Last week, KPD posted surveillance photos of a man who stole two guitars from Lane Music on August 28. Those photos led investigators to Travis Keith Moretz, who was arrested on Saturday and charged with three counts of felony theft and drug violations.

Police also identified and arrested a second suspect, Kent Michael Goosie. He's currently facing one count of felony theft and misdemeanor drug charges.

Additional charges are likely.

Several stolen items have been recovered.

