Early night shooting sends one to hospital.

KNOXVILLE - A man was transported to UT Medical Center early Sunday morning for treatment of life threatening injuries.



At 1:03 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in a parking lot at W. New St and Bell St. in Austin Homes.

The male victim had first been taken by private vehicle to Ft. Sanders Medical Center before being sent to UT.

KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

If you have information, you can call KPD’s Drug and rime hotline at 215-7212



