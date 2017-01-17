East TN lawmakers aim to halt organized retail crime

Two East Tennessee lawmakers want to crack down on retail theft. Sen. Richard Briggs and Rep. Jason Zachary filed legislation Tuesday in both houses of the Tennessee General Assembly that would enact the “Organized Retail Crime Prevention Act.”

On an episode of Inside Tennessee, Zachary told 10News Knoxville is the top city for gift card theft and abuse.

“It’s truly organized retail crime,” he said. “You’ll have two people go to a Home Depot. One person goes in and steals a blower and comes out, and the other person goes in and returns it. So, the state loses tax dollars.”

He points to West Knox County and Turkey Creek as locations with the biggest issue.

The new law cracks down specifically on people who sell gift cards for a profit. It would punish these crimes as theft, and amend existing law to make the punishment more harsh for people who organize or manage other people.

The law is filed in both houses. It has not been scheduled for any hearings yet.

